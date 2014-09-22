It Was A Nail-Biting Weekend In The Second Round Of NRL Finals

Week two of the NRL finals was intense, with both games coming down to one-point deciders.

First up was The Roosters vs. The Cowboys on Friday night, in what can only be described as the comeback of the year. Down 24 – 0 at half time, the Queenslanders had a stunning lift that could have been a win if not for a controversial call in the last few minutes which saw their potentially game winning point disallowed.

The final score was 31-30 to the Roosters, putting them through to next weeks match against the Bunnies.

Johnathan Thurston’s post-game interview said it all.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWa7uZoXuxU

Saturday night’s head-to-head was always set to be a blockbuster, as Manly played their arch rival and former coach, the Bulldogs and Des Hasler.

Despite Canterbury dominating the field in the first half, Manly held their own in the second half and cameback to play tit for tat with the doggies right up until the full time siren. The game was forced into overtime but the doggies snagged the victory, scoring a golden point to get up 18-17.

Now for the first time in NRL history the final four remaining teams are all from Sydney.

The Roosters will play the Rabbitohs in preliminary finals on Friday at ANZ Stadium. Incredibly, it will be the first time since 1938 that the Rabbitohs have played the Roosters in a finals match.

Officials are expecting to rake in $900,000 from ticket sales, merchandise and other sales in what will be one of the biggest grudge matches the NRL has ever seen.

Then on Saturday Penrith will face Canterbury in a match which is predicted to attract a crowd of 100,000, also held at ANZ Stadium.

