It Turns Out That There IS A Demographic That Likes QR Codes

In spite of the hee-ing and haw-ing about how obnoxious QR codes are, it turns out that there is a demographic that doesn’t want to punch themselves in the face when they see the omnipresent barcodes: Millennials. Teen Vogue VP and publisher Jason Wagenheim told attendees at Business Insider’s Mobile Advertising Conference that 42 per cent of the magazine’s readership is scanning QR codes. That’s up a whopping 133 per cent from 18 months ago.



Melissa Lentz, managing partner and SVP of account and strategy service at Mr Youth agreed that scanning is big. In fact, 46 per cent of millennials scan product bar codes while shopping to find cheaper deals online.

“QR codes are huge,” Wagenheim said. “I saw a kid on the F train trying to scan a QR train … although it wasn’t working.”

Which brought him to his next point, if the QR codes aren’t working, “if it’s bad, it’s on us.”

Millennials don’t want to be brought to another website—they want exclusive and easy to use information. Based on Teen Vogue data:

78 per cent want coupons or discount offers

74 per cent want prize giveaways

66 per cent want access to beauty how-tos

61 per cent want fashion look-books

59 per cent want access to fashion DIYs

According to Scanbuy, which creates QR codes for brands, 13 million scans were processed in 2012 Q1, and a ScanLife study says that 86 per cent of marketers will use QR codes in 2012.

