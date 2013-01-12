It Turns Out That 'The Walking Dead' Super Bowl Ad Is Actually For Time Warner Cable

One of Norman Reedus’ tweets.

It turns out that the Super Bowl spot for “The Walking Dead” is actually for Time Warner Cable and not AMC.Earlier this week, “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus began tweeting out zombie-filled photos with the announcement that he was shooting a Super Bowl commercial — the most expensive and coveted ad space of the year.



While fans were excited at the prospect of a “Walking Dead “ad, some tweeting “this is the only reason I will be watching superball! :)”, Time Warner Cable reached out to BI to let us know that the spot is actually a part of its Enjoy Better campaign. Considering that Super Bowl ads cost as much as $4 million for 30-seconds this year, this makes sense for the indie success.

But that also means that there probably won’t be any teasers for the show’s Feb. 10 midseason premiere.

Some Walking Dead zombies were actually featured in TWC’s last Super Bowl spot, but it looks like the show will have a more prominent role in the ad considering that Reedus will be in it too.

Watch last year’s spot below:

