It Turns Out Sean Payton Will Coach In 2012, Just Not For The Saints

Sean Payton won’t be on the sideline for the New Orleans Saints this year, but he will be coaching.When asked how he plans to spend his season-long, NFL-sanctioned vacation, Payton explained that he will help coach his 12-year old son’s football team (via Yahoo! Sports)…
“One of the things I’m looking forward to doing this fall is helping coach my son’s football team and doing a few things that you normally wouldn’t be able to do [while coaching in the NFL]”
Let’s just hope junior high football doesn’t have bounty programs.
