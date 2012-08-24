It Turns Out Most People Don't Want The iPhone 5's Killer Feature

Apple’s next iPhone is widely believed to have access to 4G LTE networks, meaning you’ll be able to get download speeds almost as fast as your cable or DSL modem.



That’s great news for people who download and stream a lot of content to their devices.

But according to a survey by the analysts at Piper Jaffray, most people say they don’t need 4G LTE on their smartphones.

You can see the breakdown in the chart from Apple Insider below, but almost 47 per cent of those polled said 4G LTE wasn’t important to them. (Although it’s odd that more than a quarter thought all 4G connections are the same. They’re not.)

We’re guessing Apple is going to make a very big deal out of the iPhone’s 4G LTE connection, just like it did when 3G came to the iPhone. So the question is, can Apple make people care about the 4G connections on our phones?

