The terrifying 'It' trailer people are obsessed with just broke a viewing record

There seems to be a lot of excitement for the new “It” movie.

The latest scary adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel had its trailer premiere on Wednesday, and it completely blew up. In the first 24 hours, the trailer was viewed globally 197 million times.

That’s a new record, according to Deadline.

The previous record holder was “The Fate of the Furious” back in December with 139 million views in a day. According to the trade, 81M views and over 1.8M shares of the “It” trailer came from US Facebook instances alone.

The movie about the frightening clown Pennywise and the seven kids who try to destroy him doesn’t hit theatres until September, so expect a few more trailers before then.

But New Line and Warner Bros. are certainly pleased with the reaction so far.

Watch the trailer (again) here:

