It Took Less Than Two Minutes For The Red Wings To Retaliate For The Predators' Game One Cheap Shot

At the end of Game one of the NHL playoff series between Nashville and Detroit, Predators defenseman Shea Weber slammed Henrik Zetterberg’s head into the glass.



Weber wasn’t suspended and was only fined $2,500. But that’s OK, because the Red Wings had their own punishment prepared, and it only took 1:36 into game two before the Red Wings’ Todd Bertuzzi and Weber dropped the gloves.

Here’s the video (via Yahoo! Sports)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

