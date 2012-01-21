It Took A Long Time For Hackers To Jailbreak The iPad 2 And iPhone 4S

Photo: htaule93 via Flickr

A utility called “Greenpois0n” has the ability to give your iPad 2 or iPhone 4S an untethered jailbreak.An “untethered” jailbreak is one that stays on your device after syncing or restarting.



After jailbreaking, you’ll have access to Cydia, a third-party app store full of interesting tweaks and apps that Apple normally won’t allow.

Despite the fact that both devices have been available for a fair amount of time now, it took a lot of effort by independent developers to make an untethered jailbreak a reality.

Only iPhone 4S users running iOS 5.0 or 5.0.1 and iPad 2 users running iOS 5.0 can use Greenpois0n to implement the jailbreak.

Are you up for it? Download Greenpois0n here >

