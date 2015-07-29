It took 75 years for the telephone to reach 100 million users ... and it took Candy Crush Saga 15 months

By now, we’re used to technology moving at rapid speeds, but it hasn’t always been that way, according to data analysis from Boston Consulting Group.

It took the telephone 75 years to reach 100 million users worldwide, a feat the popular game Candy Crush Saga accomplished in a little over a year. The chart below shows just how quickly emerging technologies have spread over the past century.

