It Took $30,000 To Turn Jennifer Lawrence From A Blonde Into A Brunette

In addition to a rigorous six-week, get-fit program, Jennifer Lawrence also had to undergo an extreme hair transformation for her role as Katniss in “The Hunger Games.”



Linda Flowers, Head Hair Designer for “Hunger Games” (interesting title, we’ll go with it) had the job of creating Lawrence and her co-stars’ intricate hairdos—and don’ts.

Watch the below BellaSugar video to find out why it cost Flowers $30,000 to change Lawrence from a blonde to a brunette:

