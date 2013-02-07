It Took 200 Hours To Make Beyoncé's Super Bowl Outfit—Here's Today's Buzz

- It took more than 200 hours and 14 people to put together Beyoncé’s killer Super Bowl halftime outfit. Now, Peta isn’t happy about the costume made of python, iguana, and cow.
- Ready for a “Friends” reunion? Courteney Cox will guest star on Matthew Perry’s new show, “Go On” in April.
- Fox International is working on a new “Hitman” film after the game adaptation to the big screen failed to make waves at the box office in 2007. Paul Walker will star as the bald assassin in the newly titled “Agent 47.”
- Layoffs are looming at DreamWorks after the weak box-office performance of “Rise of the Guardians.”
- Michael Keaton has the “Need for Speed.” He’s just been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of the popular game series.
- Jennifer Lawrence joked she’ll wear sweatpants to the Oscars.
- Despite “Walking Dead” newly departed showrunner Glen Mazzara saying he and AMC parted ways due to creative differences, he was mysteriously a no-show at the TV Academy panel for the show.
