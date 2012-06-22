It Takes An Insane Amount Of Water To Create A Single Hamburger

The water footprint of a hamburger is probably larger than you thought.



The European Commission has launched a campaign dubbed “Generation Awake” to raise awareness about resource efficiency, reports Alice Chan at PSFK. It presents an intriguing visualisation of the insane amount of water required to produce burgers.

The United States Geological Survey estimates that it takes somewhere between 4,000 and 18,000 gallons of water to produce a hamburger, depending on how the cows are raised, according to Ariel Schwartz at Fast Company.

Here’s a look at the visualisation:

