Here’s an updated table from the EIA showing recent and projected OPEC exports revenues.



They’re going down, down, down:

We’ve seen versions of this before in our 15 charts that should leave the Saudis terrified.

But it’s perhaps most reflective of this one from BP’s annual outlook, showing oil’s share of world energy in terminal decline:

