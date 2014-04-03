IT Spending In Australia Will Track Below The Rest Of The World in 2014: Gartner

Samsung stand at CEBIT 2014. Getty

Spending on information technology in Australia is forecast to grow by 2.5% to $76.5 billion in 2014, well below the global rate of 3.2%

In the Asia Pacific region, IT spending is forecast to reach US$759 billion in 2014, up 4.4% from 2013, slightly lower than 2013 growth of 4.7%.

Worldwide IT spending is on pace to total US$3.8 trillion in 2014, a 3.2% rise from 2013 spending

“Globally, businesses are shaking off their malaise and returning to spending on IT to support the growth of their business,” said Richard Gordon, managing vice president at Gartner.

“Consumers will be purchasing many new devices in 2014; however, there is a greater substitution toward lower cost and more basic devices than we have seen in prior years.”

The Gartner Worldwide IT Spending Forecast is the leading indicator of major technology trends across the hardware, software, IT services and telecom markets.

The devices market, including PCs, ultramobiles, mobile phones and tablets, is forecast to return to growth in 2014, with worldwide spending of $689 billion, a 4.4% increase from 2013.

However, in top-line spending, a shift in the product mix continues to be seen in the marketplace. Demand for highly priced premium phones is slowing, with buyers in mature countries preferring mid-tier premium phones, while those in emerging countries favor low-end Android basic phones.

The number of traditional PC users is contracting to a set of fewer, more engaged, users.

In general, consumers are opting to buy premium ultramobiles as notebook replacements and purchasing tablets as additional devices.

As market power shifts to the buyer, and key product innovations become ubiquitous, product pricing is becoming the primary differentiator.

Spending by sub sector:

