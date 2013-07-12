It Sounds Like You Do Not Want To Get On Leighton Boss Hamish Tyrwhitt's Bad Side

Jenny Wiggins at the Australian Financial Review has a profile piece out today about construction giant Leighton’s CEO Hamish Tyrwhitt.

Getty images/Doug Pensinger

This is what the former deputy chief executive of the company Dieter Adamsas had to say about him in the article:

“With Hamish, if he likes you and he drags you in and he believes you’re a member of the team, you’re on the bus.

“But if you fall out, you get tossed off the bus pretty quickly – you don’t want to fall out with the guy.”

Read more here.

Now read: This Startup Founder Thinks You Can Only Be Successful If You Wake Up At 4 A.M. Every Day

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.