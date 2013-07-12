It Sounds Like You Do Not Want To Get On Leighton Boss Hamish Tyrwhitt's Bad Side

Jenny Wiggins at the Australian Financial Review has a profile piece out today about construction giant Leighton’s CEO Hamish Tyrwhitt.
This is what the former deputy chief executive of the company Dieter Adamsas had to say about him in the article:
“With Hamish, if he likes you and he drags you in and he believes you’re a member of the team, you’re on the bus.
“But if you fall out, you get tossed off the bus pretty quickly – you don’t want to fall out with the guy.”
Read more here.
Now read: This Startup Founder Thinks You Can Only Be Successful If You Wake Up At 4 A.M. Every Day
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.