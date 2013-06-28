There Was An Awesome Party At The Lodge After Julia Gillard Lost To Kevin Rudd In The Leadership Ballot

On Wednesday night, after former Prime Minister Julia Gillard was deposed by her arch-rival Kevin Rudd, The Lodge’s wine cellar was put to good use.

Photo: Getty/ Cole Bennetts

According to an article by The Age’s Tony Wright, “The prime ministerial cellar at The Lodge had been all but drained,” after the leadership ballot which will see Gillard retire from politics.

Former treasurer Wayne Swan was there, according to the article, along with other ministers and more than 100 guests and advisers.

It also seems the powers-that-be don’t waste any time cleaning house.

In the article, Wright says departmental collectors have already wiped now-unemployed staffers from email servers, and taken back mobile phones.

Read more about it here.

Now read: Justin Bieber Fans Punked By Jimmy Kimmel, Defend Fake Stories About The Singer

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.