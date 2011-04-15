It Sounds Like The Raj defence Team Committed A Huge Blunder Today

There may not be anything particularly untoward about it, but it certainly raised eyebrows today when it was reported that one of the Raj witnesses (Rick Schutte) took a $25 million investment from Raj just a few weeks before the trial.



Courtney Comstock nails the problem:

The main thing that looks bad is that the prosecutors unveiled the detail, and not the defence. Obviously, the defence should have covered its bases and brought this up in their questioning before the prosecutors had the chance to do so.

If you’re on the jury, this has to look bad — both the timing of the investment and the fact that the prosecution brought it up.

Update: Raj’s PR man Jim McCarthy writes: “We were well aware and regard those facts as totally routine and ordinary.”

