It Sounds Like Nicole Lapin Has A Bone To Pick With Page Six

Julia La Roche
Nicole Lapin

We always enjoy when former CNBC anchor Nicole Lapin, who recently started her own media company Nothing but Gold, shares her weekly words of wisdom in the so-called “10 Things (I Think) I’ve Learned” list. 

Her most recent one, which covers issues from ice cream to almond butter, also makes it sound like she has a bone to pick with the New York Post’s Page Six.

She writes:

7.  Page Six actually does call to “fact-check.”

8.  But, actually printing them is their call. 

A few weeks ago Page Six revealed Lapin’s relationship with 41-year-old 39-year-old billionaire Michael Rubin who separated from his wife Meegan shortly before the couple got together, according to the Post. 

A rep for Lapin, 27, also denied talk that her company was bankrolled by Rubin, according to Page Six

