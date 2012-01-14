It Sounds Like Dish Network Is About To Kill Off Blockbuster As We Know It

Dish Network purchased the floundering Blockbuster in a bankruptcy auction last April. And in July, the company said they’d keep 1,500 Blockbuster stores and 15,000 employees.



But it sounds like the plan has changed again. Dish announced at CES this week that they’d be closing more Blockbusters than originally planned, with the surviving stores partially turned into Dish customer-service points, Reuters reports.

No specific numbers were shared on how many stores will close, or how many employees will be retained. Either way, it sounds like Dish is preparing to kill off Blockbuster as a physical destination, instead shifting focus to their new web plans.

Using the Blockbuster name, the company wants to offer a service that allows subscribers to stream cable channels directly to their computer — what’s called a la carte cable.

No need for physical Blockbuster stores to do that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.