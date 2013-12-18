It Seems Weird How Cheap Amazon Kindles Are --  Until You See This Crazy Stat

These days, you can buy a new Kindle e-reader from Amazon for $US49.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Kindle Fire HDX with an 8.9 inch screen costs $US379 — much cheaper than a comparable $US499 iPad from Apple.

How and why does Amazon charge so little for its gadgets?

Both questions are answered with one single stat.

During a single year, Kindle owners spend, on average, $US443 more buying stuff from Amazon than the average Amazon shopper who does not own a Kindle.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners derived that stat from a survey survey of 300 subjects who made a purchase at Amazon.com in the three-month period ending November 15, 2013.

CIRP estimates that Amazon Kindle device owners spend approximately $1,233 per year buy stuff from Amazon, compared to $US790 per year for other customers.

“Another way to look at Kindle Fire and Kindle e-Reader is as a portal to Amazon.com,” said Mike Levin of CIRP, in a press release put out to announce the study results (.PDF).

“Kindle Fire provides access to everything Amazon sells, while Kindle e-Reader has become the way that Amazon customers buy books, Amazon’s original product line.”

Amazon sells Kindles cheap — perhaps at a loss — because it knows getting a device into a customers hands means that customer will spend an extra $US4,500 at Amazon over the next 10 years.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

