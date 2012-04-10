IT Salaries Are On The Rise, But Not By Much

Photo: AP

The good news for IT workers: jobs are relatively plentiful and about to become more so.The bad news is that salaries are stuck in low gear.



Unemployment for IT workers is 3.8% compared with the national average of 8.3%, reports Coomputerworld in its annual Salary Survey of over 4,000 people.

Plus 87% of IT hiring managers who took part in the survey said they will be hiring in the next 12 months.

The bad news is that open jobs aren’t causing salaries for IT workers to rise much. Salaries increased a paltry 2% in 2012 … with bonuses cut by 1%. Benefits like 401K matches have been slashed, too.

On top of all that, IT workers report working longer hours for the money.

Compared to last year, the news is good. IT salaries increased 1.5% and bonuses rose by a whisper 0.3%, according to last year’s survey.

And, if you really want to see the glass as half full, compare the gains of the last two years to the 2010 survey, when raises pretty much didn’t happen at all (less than 1% increase) and bonuses were cut by almost 7%.

