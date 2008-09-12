"It's Over, Man. If We Don't Get Bought In Next 24 Hours, It's Over"

WSJ:



Outside Lehman’s midtown Manhattan headquarters, employees taking lunch breaks or a few minutes for a smoke early on Thursday afternoon discussed the firm’s future. Many sounded dazed. “It’s over, man… unless we get bought out in the next 24 hours, it’s over,” said a young man, in conversation with someone on his cell phone. He declined to identify himself.

At a fast-food vendor across the street, people waiting to order food discussed the dive in Lehman’s share price this week, and the latest headlines from CNBC. Outside, a group of three men, wearing Lehman badges and walking back into headquarters, discussed the fallout for other firms on Wall Street. “At some point, where does it stop?” one said, on his way back to the office.

