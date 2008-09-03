It's On: Steve Jobs "Let's Rock" Keynote Scheduled For Next Tuesday (AAPL)

Dan Frommer

As expected, Apple (AAPL) boss Steve Jobs will take the stage next Tuesday, Sept. 9, in San Francisco for another black turtleneck-and-Levis keynote.

The theme, according to Reuters: “Let’s rock.” Sounds to us — as expected — that he’ll be showing off new iPods.

Is that it? Or will he also announce new MacBooks? Or a tablet? Or something completely new like an iTunes subscription service? Or a TV?

We’ll officially launch our ‘Stevenote’ prediction game tomorrow morning, but in the meantime, let us know if you have any early ideas in comments below — or via our anonymous tips box.

