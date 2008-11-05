It's Official: Barack Obama To Become First Black President

UPDATE: McCain has conceded.

EARLIER: A-mazing. An historic night, as Barack Obama becomes the U.S.’s first African-American president.

CNN: CNN projects that Barack Obama will be the nation’s 44th president.

Obama will address the country from a rally in Chicago, Illinois, later Tuesday night.

As news broke, supporters cried and cheered, “Yes, we can.”

Obama will become the first African-American to win the presidency.

CNN just reported that John McCain is scheduled to address the country momentarily.

