It's Official: Altria Buying Chew Company UST

It’s official: Philip Morris parent co, Altria has agred to buy chewing-tobacco manufacturer, UST for $10.3 billion in cash, or $70 per share.



WSJ: Altria Group Inc. has agreed to acquire UST Inc. for about $10.3 billion in cash, people familiar with the matter said, a deal that would put two of the biggest brands in tobacco — Marlboro and Skoal — under one roof.

Under terms expected to be announced on Monday, Altria will pay about $70 per share, the people said.

Altria is the parent company of Philip Morris USA, the largest U.S. cigarette maker, which produces the popular Marlboro-brand cigarette. It commands a roughly 50% share of the U.S. cigarette market. UST, based in Stamford, Conn., is known for its premium chewing-tobacco brands, Copenhagen and Skoal. It had revenue of $1.95 billion last year.

The deal would give Altria a strong foothold in smokeless tobacco, a growing area of the market where it has had difficulty making inroads against long-established brands.

See Also: Altria Tired Of Just Smoking, Decides It’s Time For Some Chew

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.