It’s Going To Be A Very Wall Street Halloween

Have you been so busy trying to figure out how to spend all that government rescue money on acquiring healthy, albeit smaller banks that you forgot to put together your Halloween costume? We’re got you covered.

This year Wall Street has been just about the scariest place on earth. And so earth has responded by delivering up a host of Halloween costumes based on this years wild ride.



Forbes has followed its tradition of providing Halloween masks that can be printed on a colour printer, and strapped to your face with a string. Wall Street disgraces Dick Fuld and Jimmy Cayne are included, as are bailout bosses Hank Paulson and Ben Bernanke. We recommend strapping one mask to each side of your head and going as the Four Faces of The Wallpocalpse.

They’ve also brought us masks of Eliot Spitzer and Ashley Dupre. You can figure out for yourself what you should do with these.

Cityfile has a Vikram Pandit mask you can download as a pdf file here. Thank God. We were afraid Vicky would be left out this Halloween. Wear this mask and vandalize a Wells Fargo branch.

Our friends at Wall Street fighter point out that you can buy an evil Hank Paulson mask. But it’s running an insane $79, which no one can afford in these lean times. Instead, just go around spending other people’s money. Everyone will get it.

Jane Wells tells us that it’s too late for those of you who wanted to blow $79 on Evil Ben Benanke. It’s sold out. Somehow fitting for the guy whose Fed has been opening new borrowing facilities ever chance it gets.

Got any other ideas for Halloween? Leave us a comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.