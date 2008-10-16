It's Earnings Season!

Earnings, earnings, earnings, who’s excited? Apparently not investors. At any rate, companies are reporting their results in the next few weeks and they should be fine for the third quarter. It’s the fourth quarter that might be really scary. We’ll keep updating our site with earnings as we see them.
- JP Morgan Eeks Out A Profit, But Gives Dour Outlook
- Coke Beats Estimates, Ups Profit 14% (Unlike Pepsi)
- Delta Airlines Has Net Loss Of $50 Million For Q3
- State Street’s Net Income Climbs
- Wells Fargo Posts A Lower Profit Ahead Of Wachovia Takeover
- Schwab Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates
