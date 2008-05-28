Upside of $130 Oil: Railroads Surge

High oil prices continue to batter stocks, especially in the airline and automotive industries. But someone has to be winning besides ExxonMobil (XOM), right? Yes: railroads.



Intermodal freight transportation (with a heavy reliance on rail) is 65% more fuel efficient than using just trucks for distances over 1,000 miles. So many businesses are now willing to sacrifice the speed and flexibility that shipping by truck alone allows.

Union Pacific (UNP), CSX (CSX), and Norfolk Southern (NSC) are up massively year-to-date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.