IT professionals: What are your top priorities this year?

Increased connectivity and cloud-based platforms bring both benefits and risks to IT departments. And with today’s employees bringing their technology habits into the workplace, end users may feel more involved in choosing and evaluating platforms than ever before.

If you’re an IT decision maker, what are you prioritising in 2016? We want to know.

From security to cloud adoption, tell us how your business is managing and using technology. Take our short survey and share what you think and where you turn for tech news. Thanks in advance — the survey won’t take more than 10 minutes.

Take the survey now.

