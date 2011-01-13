It Only Took Apple And Verizon A Day To Negotiate The Business Side Of iPhone Deal

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Bloomberg has a nice story of how Apple’s new partnership with Verizon developed.Interesting: While the technical side of their partnership took 6 to 9 months to develop — including installing Verizon cell towers at Apple’s HQ — the commercial side of the negotiations only took a day, according to Verizon COO Lowell McAdam.



“We probably worked six or nine months on the technical side of this and saw we could make this work,” he said. “Then we did the commercial side. The commercial deal took us a day.”

