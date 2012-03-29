It May Still Be Spring Training (For Most) But Jayson Heyward Is Already Dishing Out Web Gems

While some teams were starting their regular season before most of us were awake this morning, most teams are still in Spring Training mode. But don’t tell that to Jayson Hayward, the Braves outfielder.



In this afternoon’s game against the Yankees, Hayward went over the wall and stole a souvenir from a fan, and a home run from Francisco Cervelli.

