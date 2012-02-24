It May Soon Be Impossible To Buy A Bad Car

Saw goodbye to these.

Photo: basykes via flickr

In the past, there were certain car brands that were taboo due to lagging reliability, cheap quality, and social stigmas.It seems that those days are close to being numbered.



According to The Washington Post, increased global competition has forced manufacturers to reinforce the quality of the products that they release, which has made the appearance of lemons on the dealer lots few and far between.

The change in the quality of cars has also had an effect on premium prices.

Because cars have become so similar in each class, it makes it much more difficult for consumers to justify a premium price for a Honda over a Kia, for example.

That also means that Hyundai, Kia, and others are gaining a very positive reputation with new, quality, products. They no longer need to compete solely as a bargain brand.

And the quality improvements across the boards are for real. The Washington Post reports that JD Power is now finding fewer problems per car than ever before. In fact, they have found that the average car on the road has 132 problems per every 100 vehicles.

In 1998, the average was 278 problems per 100 cars.

Now that quality across the board is similar, consumers are now purchasing cars that pique their interest or that they feel a connection to.

