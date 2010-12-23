It Makes No Sense For Google To Buy A Groupon Clone

Photo: AP

Yesterday, a report came out that Google was looking to buy a Groupon clone since it lost out on its $6 billion bid for Groupon.After reading the report, we reached out to someone in the daily deal industry to get their take on the news.



This person said it makes no sense for Google to buy anything other than Living Social or Groupon if it wants to get into the daily deal space.

Since Living Social just took $175 million from Amazon, Google probably won’t buy it. And unless Google is willing to up its bid or give Groupon more money for a break-up fee, that’s not happening either.

With Groupon, Google would have picked up an industry leading company with a mature sales force and great infrastructure.

None of the wannabes has a big, great salesforce or strong infrastructure, so there’s not much for Google to pick up in an acquisition.

