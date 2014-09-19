It Looks Like Vladimir Putin Could Attend The G20 After All

Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Russian officials are in Cairns for this weekend’s G20 meeting, the biggest hint yet that Vladimir Putin could attend the global conference.

Hockey confirmed a Russian delegation would attend the event, led by the deputy finance minister Alexsey Moiseev.

The treasurer, who is co-hosting the event with Reserve Bank governor Glenn Stevens, has said he is optimistic in the lead up to the meeting.

“From economic perspective I am very, very optimistic,” he said. “The more that we can work together the better, particularly when it come to infrastructure.”

Hockey said the agreement was unanimous amongst the world’s financial ministers that the world economy has to grow, through structural reform. He said “there is no easy solution”.

The G20 website reports Hockey said the level of security for the meeting is “appropriate and adequate.”

“The police are doing an excellent job,” he said. “And the support of the community is hugely important, not just here but right around the country. It’s hugely important that the community engage in supporting our security measures, and not only the police and others.”

He added: “We cannot let the bad guys win by having us change the way we live our everyday lives. We can’t let these people intimidate us under any circumstances.

