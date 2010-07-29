It Looks Like This Recovery Is Already Over

Argonaut Capital (via Market Folly) have released their May 2010 investor letter and it points to a depressing reality about the state of the U.S. recovery.



That recovery appears to have already topped out, as of Q4 2009. With stimulus funding in decline, we’ve already seen a fall in Q1 2010. Their projections have that number continuing to fall through 2010.

From Argonaut Capital (via Market Folly):

Here are some even more frightening charts about the state of the U.S. economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.