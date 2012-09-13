CAR CHASE: SUSPECTED BANK ROBBER APPEARS TO THROW CASH OUT THE WINDOW

There is a car chase in progress.



The driver is being chased because he is wanted over a bank robbery.

He appears to be throwing cash out the window!

Said the announcer on KABC: “”We have never seen a suspect throw SO MUCH MONEY out of the car”

After the car was caught, a HUGE rush of people surrounded the money car.

Everyone is making Bernanke/QEIII jokes.

And here’s video.



