CAR CHASE: SUSPECTED BANK ROBBER APPEARS TO THROW CASH OUT THE WINDOW

There is a car chase in progress.
The driver is being chased because he is wanted over a bank robbery.
He appears to be throwing cash out the window!
Said the announcer on KABC: “”We have never seen a suspect throw SO MUCH MONEY out of the car”
After the car was caught, a HUGE rush of people surrounded the money car.
Everyone is making Bernanke/QEIII jokes.
And here’s video.
