It looks like there really is at least one other tomb in King Tut's burial chamber

An archaeologist with a controversial theory about where Egypt’s Queen Nefertiti is buried might be about to be proven correct.

Radar scans of the tomb in which legendary “Boy King” Tutankhamun was found have revealed empty spaces behind two walls. In those spaces, there may also have been detected organic and metallic material.

In August last year, British archaeologist Dr Nicholas Reeves published a paper online, “The Burial of Nefertiti”. Critics were sceptical of his claim that hi-res scans of the walls of Tut’s tomb revealed evidence that two walls were blocked up.

Here’s the radar image of the full wall in Dr Reeves’ report:

Dr Reeves believes the hidden door can be seen between points 4, 5 and 6.

And here’s how he believes it’s all laid out:

There’s long been conjecture over whether the burial room Tutankhamun was found in was befitting of a pharaoh of his stature, as it was small relative to his status, and contained many second-hand treasures which appeared to have been placed in a rush.

Given the Boy King died so young, some researchers say he was hurriedly placed in a room intended for someone else, as there had been no time to finish a grander tomb.

Dr Reeves argument was persuasive enough at least to order more advanced radar scanning on the tomb. And here’s the early result:

Clearly, the “empty spaces” match the spots where Dr Reeves claims the walls had been blocked up.

Egypt’s Minister of Antiquities Mamdouh el-Damaty “declined to comment on whether royal treasure or mummies could be inside,” The Associated Press reported.

But he was happy to say “it could be the discovery of the century”.

More scans have been ordered. National Geographic reports they will “determine the thickness of the walls, in order to decide the next step of the investigation”.

