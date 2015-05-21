It looks like the seven-day slide in the iron ore price may be about to end

Getty/Stuart Franklin

It looks like the seven-day slide in the spot iron ore price, at least according to Chinese futures trading, may be about to come to an end.

September futures on the Dalian commodities exchange, the most actively traded contract, are currently up 2.65% at 415 yuan in mid-afternoon trade.

The bounce suggests the 10% decline in the spot prices for 62% fines will end this evening.

