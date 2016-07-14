It looks like the Pokémon GO servers are down, again

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: WatchMojo.com/ YouTube.

It looks like the Pokémon GO servers are down, again.

Here’s a look at mobile game at 7.40am AEST.

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

While it sends the legions of fans into meltdown, the loyal followers have come to expect these technical hiccups from the app — but still love it all the same.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/galyonkin/status/753286819974877184

https://twitter.com/JackBinstead/status/753297007326949377

Pokémon GO servers were also down around the same time two days ago, and when it happened it sent people weren’t happy.

See more reactions here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.