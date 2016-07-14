It looks like the Pokémon GO servers are down, again.

Here’s a look at mobile game at 7.40am AEST.

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

While it sends the legions of fans into meltdown, the loyal followers have come to expect these technical hiccups from the app — but still love it all the same.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter.

When you're forced to enjoy nature because the #PokemonGO servers are down… pic.twitter.com/imFq2r3331 — TGN Gamers (@tgnTV) July 13, 2016

Trainers beware, the Pokemon GO servers are having some serious hiccups right now. Hopefully they fix them up ASAP. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 13, 2016

https://twitter.com/galyonkin/status/753286819974877184

https://twitter.com/JackBinstead/status/753297007326949377

SERVERS CRASHED WHILE I WAS CATCHING A PIKACHU THIS MEANS WAR @Pokemon — Gemma Styles (@GemmaAnneStyles) July 13, 2016

When the servers crash as soon as you were about to leave on a Pokémon Adventure pic.twitter.com/HItSJBgGyX — Gary Oak (@GaryRivalOak) July 13, 2016

Pokémon GO servers were also down around the same time two days ago, and when it happened it sent people weren’t happy.

See more reactions here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.