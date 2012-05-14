It Looks Like The Latest Paul Krugman Post Has Caused Quite A Stir...

Joe Weisenthal

As we mentioned, Paul Krugman has a new post up explaining how easily the euro could unravel in just a matter of months.

As he argued, if Greece goes (which could happen as soon as next month) then there will be a run on banks in Italy and Spain.

Anyway, that seems to have caused quite a stir.

In Spain, the hashtag #quediceKrugman (What Krugman says ) has actually gone trending. People are buzzing about the post.

For more on Krugman’s post, see here >

