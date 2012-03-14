It Looks Like The 2013 Viper SRT Has Been Leaked Again

This post originally appeared at Motor Authority.



We know. This is still only a die-cast Hot Wheels model, one ostensibly based on the upcoming 2013 SRT Viper.

However, it does feature many of the details we’ve seen in previous official teasers, meaning it might just be the best look yet at the upcoming supercar.

Some of the design elements of the die-cast model that appear faithful to the lines seen in the official teasers include the dual-hump roof design, prominent circular rings in the headlights, and the new hood scoop, Auto blog points out.

The rear appears to be missing much of its final details though we can clearly see an updated design, with more elongated tail-lamps, a not-so-subtle boot lid spoiler, and an aggressive rear diffuser.

