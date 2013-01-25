Something Weird Happened To NASA's Twitter This Evening

Jennifer Welsh

Looks like something weird happened to @NASA twitter account. The agency has since taken the tweets down. We don’t know if they were actually hacked, but it’s possible that someone’s wires got crossed — all the links went to Sports Illustrated stories. Maybe they use the same twitter program or PR agency? We’ve contacted NASA’s social media team to investigate. 

UPDATE: NASA’s just tweeted the following, saying there’s probably not a hacker. See the original tweets below.

NASA twitter hacked

Photo: @NASA

NASA twitter hacked

Photo: @NASA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.