Something Weird Happened To NASA's Twitter This Evening

Looks like something weird happened to @NASA twitter account. The agency has since taken the tweets down. We don’t know if they were actually hacked, but it’s possible that someone’s wires got crossed — all the links went to Sports Illustrated stories. Maybe they use the same twitter program or PR agency? We’ve contacted NASA’s social media team to investigate.



UPDATE: NASA’s just tweeted the following, saying there’s probably not a hacker. See the original tweets below.

Twitter, we think we had a problem! Those errant tweets are gone & we’re on top of it. Doesn’t appear to be anything malicious. — NASA (@NASA) January 25, 2013

Photo: @NASA

Photo: @NASA

