It Looks Like 'Rush Hour 4' Is Actually Happening

Funny, we had the same reaction

Photo: Screengrab

Today in unnecessary sequels, “Rush Hour 4” is apparently in the works, according to CraveOnline. The news comes from producer Arthur Sarkissian, who said he was currently working on the project with franchise stars Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, and plans soon hire a screenwriter to bring the series back to its roots.



“I’m trying to do it closer to how I did Rush Hour 1,” Sarkissian told CraveOnline. “More down to earth. More gritty. Introduce two new characters and make it real the way the first one was. I personally was not happy with the third one. I thought 1 and 2 were very good. I think 3 got out of hand a little bit. It’s not a matter of just bringing them back to do another segment of that or a sequel to it by putting them in another city and having them bicker. I don’t want that. I want something new.”

No official word yet on whether or not franchise director Brett Ratner, recently fired from producing the Oscars after using a gay slur, will be involved, but Sarkissian said “he’s more than welcome to do it, but he’s got to do it the right way.”

As for what the “right way” might entail, look no further than “Fast Five.”

“They kept the characters,” said Sarkissian of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “They took them and they put them in a whole different world. They put them in the world of a heist movie and it worked… Maybe Chris is now married. Maybe Jackie is married to Octavia Spencer. I don’t know. Married to Chris’ cousin. They live in Shanghai. Chris goes out to visit them… I want something energetic.”

