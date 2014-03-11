It Looks Like Pinterest Wants To Start Running More Ads

A job posting for a front-end ad engineer hints that Pinterest is looking to start rolling out advertising more aggressively in the near future.

Last fall, Pinterest started experimenting with “Promoted Pins,” but it seems like this might be taking that idea a step further, whether that means ramping up its efforts or changing the advertising format.

Ads on Pinterest make a lot of sense, because brands have already started swarming the site. In general, Pinterest is a product- and image-driven environment where brands are embraced, and it has already proved that it powers a huge amount of social commerce.

We’re assuming that if Pinterest did start running more ads, it would, like Instagram, put a lot of effort into making sure that those ads fit its image and looked great. (For contrast, we’ve all seen how ugly Facebook advertising can be.)

We reached out to Pinterest and got the following: “We started experimenting in October and we’re actively growing our team, but we don’t have any other details to share.”

Here’s the ad:

