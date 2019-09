Remember: One of the big stories of the weekend was that thanks to right-wing leader Geert Wilders, Dutch austerity had fallen through, and the government had collapsed.



Panic!

Well, the panic seems to be off. A just-completed 2-year debt auction went smoothly, with yields falling sharply.

Here’s an intraday look at the Dutsch 2-Year yield.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.