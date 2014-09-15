North Melbourne Could Play The Sydney Swans Without Brent Harvey In Friday's AFL Preliminary Final

Brent Harvey – will appeal the ban. Picture: Getty Images

North Melbourne veteran Brent Harvey is likely to miss Friday night’s AFL preliminary final against the Sydney Swans.

Harvey was cited and hit with a one-match suspension for a high bump he laid on Geelong’s Joel Selwood in Friday night’s stirring win over the Cats, which left Selwood bleeding from a cut above his eye.

It was the second time in three matches Harvey has been cited. He is still carrying a 10 per cent loading and 41.5 carry-over points from a round 21 charge which saw him to miss three games, including the Kangaroos’ first final against Essendon.

Harvey left training today without commenting on the ban.

Harvey, who at 36 has been in career-best form, has now racked up 178.5 points this year.

If he pleads guilty to the hit on Selwood at the tribunal tomorrow night, he’ll sit the match out against the Swans and have his tally reduced to 133.8 points.

If he contests the charge – and North Melbourne today confirmed that they will – he risks picking up an additional 44.62 carry-over points, but not a grand fianl appearance if his appeal fails.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.