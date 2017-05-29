It looks like North Korea has launched another missile

Photo: Kim Won-Jin/ AFP/ Getty Images.

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile from the east coast region of Wonsan on Monday.

According to South Korea’s military, the projectile was launched in an easterly direction and appeared to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in called a meeting of the National Security Council at 7.30 am local time (8.30am AEST) following the launch.

According to Reuters, South Korea’s Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missile is thought to be a Scud-like ballistic missile and flew about 450 kilometres.

North Korea last test-fired a ballistic missile on May 21, and before that on May 14. The latter sparked international condemnation and threats of tougher UN sanctions.

World leaders have been discussing the implications that could arise should North Korea continue to develop its nuclear missile program.

On Friday, Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop said the North’s actions place mounting pressure on Japan and South Korea to develop their own countermeasures.

If North Korea was recognised as a nuclear weapons state, “then Japan and (South) Korea would have little option than to develop their own nuclear weapons capability,” Bishop said. Read more on that here.

