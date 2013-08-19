It Looks Like Nine's IPO Partners Have Been Confirmed, And The Company Will List Before The Year Is Out

Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

Multiple reports today say Nine Entertainment has signed UBS, Macquarie Group and Morgan Stanley to handle its long-awaited float.

The AFR has also reported Commonwealth Bank brokerage CommSec has been hired to sell shares to retail investors.

According to The Australian, the company will almost certainly list before the end of the year, riding a surge in confidence predicted to follow the Federal Election.

Morgan Stanley, according to The Aus, has been hired as it already has a relationship with Nine’s hedge fund owners, the US-based Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Management.

According to the article the float would value Nine at around $3 billion, and the decision on when it will go ahead will be made in the next six-to-eight weeks.

