The Northeast Gas Crisis Is Finally Coming To An End

Anecdotal reports are trickling in suggesting New York City’s gasoline crisis is ending.



Nearly 3/4ths of the cities stations stopped pumping in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

But GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan tells us 41 per cent of city pumps are now fueling drivers.

And @NYC_GAS, which Tweets out gas alerts, has spent the morning retweeting reports that many stations that had shut down have reopened, and that many other pumps have no lines:

Photo: @NYC_GAS/Twitter

The city’s odd/even rationing system remains in effect until further notice. But New Jersey is ending its program tomorrow.

