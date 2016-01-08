It looks like Microsoft is making a SIM card for Windows devices

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft is making a SIM card for Windows devices, according to an app listing titled “Cellular Data” that references “a Microsoft SIM card.”

It’s unclear what the purpose of the app is as Microsoft does not make a SIM card for Windows devices and has not made its plans to launch such a service publicly known.

The Verge speculates that Microsoft is either looking to create a Mobile Virtual Network (MVN), which would use other mobile carrier’s networks to deliver cellular service to Windows devices, or an Apple-like strategy of selling a SIM that enables access to other networks, such as Verizon or AT&T.

According to the app, the Microsoft SIM card will be tied to a Microsoft account, potentially cutting out carriers. “That means no fixed contract and no long term commitments to a mobile network operator,” the listing reads.

Microsoft A Windows Store listing for a ‘Cellular Data’ app that advertises a ‘Microsoft SIM Card.’

Here is the whole app description:

Are you looking for a reliable, convenient way to stay connected everywhere you go, even when WiFi isn’t available? The Cellular data app allows you to connect to a trusted nationwide mobile data network using only your Microsoft account. Connect with — and pay for — a mobile data plan on your Windows 10 device using only your Microsoft account information. That means no fixed contract and no long term commitments to a mobile network operator. Now you can buy and use mobile data at your own convenience. This is the easiest way to get online using a trusted nationwide network. Purchase a plan via Windows Store anywhere network coverage is available. The Cellular data app can get you connected at any time with a secure, high-speed mobile connection. This app is designed to work solely with specific Windows 10 devices and requires a Microsoft SIM card. Service is available in some markets and offers are for domestic plans only — international roaming offers will be available soon.

The app then goes on to detail how to sign-up for the service.

Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft to ask about the listing. We will update the post when we hear back.

